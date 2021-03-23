'Fellow South Africans': One year since Ramaphosa announced SA's first lockdown

Maria Motlalile said: “I learn to take care of everything serious, health, savings, people I love, new ways of doing things, business upgrade to technology actually it's a lot. But Corruption made me open my eyes Trust No one.”

Haras Mzilikazi: “I've learnt the importance of saving and how important is it to spend time with my family and share meals, games jokes ... and just bond. And that ... for the sake of making a living, sometimes we forget to actually live.”

Charlie Dlamini: “That is easy to save up when alcohol is not available & we look deceivingly responsible when it comes to saving kanti is not by choice.”

Terry Moeti: “I've learnt how to cook full chicken, how to stay sober for 2 months and watch the cartoons once again.”

@Tshedza-mu said: “That people only go out to have fun because they don't wanna have to deal with family issues and their own traumas, I feel like the lockdown and the pandemic itself has made people realise a lot about the current conditions of humanity, sort of like a forced self-reflection.”

@LiloVill said: “That you can go from affording to begging in a snap ... Hate lockdown, hate this virus. But things are getting better.”

@DrKoebz: “Being autistic and an introvert can be truly a strength. The creativity that comes with the isolation can make for highly creative thinking. Also, small talk is much more important than one realises and we take it for granted too much.”

@gurl_selly: “I learnt that life is uncertain, humans cannot always control everything and people can steal no matter what.”

@mthoka2: “21 days= 361 days.”

@SharkboyDBN: “Always keep the home bar stocked.”