Helen Zille agrees with Zuma on ‘losing faith’ in judges of SA’s courts

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille agrees with former president Jacob Zuma’s statement about losing faith in the judges of SA’s courts.

Zuma issued a statement to the Constitutional Court after it heard submissions from the state capture inquiry’s counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.

Ngcukaitobi called for Zuma to be jailed for ignoring a ConCourt ruling which ordered him to appear before the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

In the statement, Zuma said he has lost faith in many SA judges, including those of the ConCourt.

“Many SA judges, including those of the ConCourt, can no longer bring an open mind to cases involving me,” said Zuma.

“The Constitutional Court has allowed itself to be abused in this manner and the repeated warnings I have made in this regard continue to go unheard simply because they emanate from me.”