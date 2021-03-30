IN QUOTES | Nathi Mthethwa apologises to creative sector for the mismanagement of funds

Sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has apologised to the creative sector for the mismanagement of funds earmarked to provide relief for artists during the lockdown.

He said the department was “let down” by the National Arts Council (NAC), which was tasked with disbursing the funds.

Mthethwa, who briefed the media on Monday about the distribution of funds made available through the presidential employment stimulus programme (PESP), said the alleged mismanagement of funds will be investigated.

Here are five quotes from the minister's address:

Budget over-commitment by the NAC

“The [council] found that the budget was mismanaged by the NAC, mainly by way of over-commitment of the available funds that were allocated to creative sector organisations by more than double the allocated amount in their possession ... Money is not missing; people overcommitted.”