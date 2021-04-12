ANCYL given six months to hold elective conference
The ANC Youth League may finally come to life after a resolution to hold its elective conference within six months.
This was revealed by the newly appointed national youth task team (NYTT) at the party's Luthuli House headquarters during a media briefing on Monday.
National convener Nonceba Mhlauli said the team which recently met with the ANC national executive committee had officially been handed terms of reference.
“As part of our terms of reference, the ANC has given this task team six months to deliver the conference. We have obviously asked them ... does the six months mean that we can come and ask for an extension if we can't meet the target? And they said that they would be open to that,” she said.
This comes years after the youth league failed to have an elected leadership since the expiry of office of the collective led by Collen Maine.
The league has been in a shambles since 2012 after it disbanded its leadership led by Julius Malema.
The ANC first appointed the NYTT in 2019. It was made up of several leaders within the national executive committee structure of the mother body, in an attempt to get things right.
However, it failed to fulfil its mandate of ushering the ANCYL into a national conference that would elect new leadership.
Mhlauli admitted that holding a conference was a big task. “We obviously have a lot of work to do.”
The team admitted that the league had been plagued with financial challenges due to gross financial mismanagement and grand scale looting of its assets by the former leadership.
“The NYTT will over the next few weeks urgently assess the state of its organisation, including the financial and legal standing, as part of the road to a functional organisation and ultimately a national elective conference. The NYTT further commits to developing a comprehensive programme of action that will 'actualise' the ANCYL seven cardinal pillars and the clarion call of 'economic freedom in our lifetime'.”
The team further announced the appointment of Mlondolozi Mkhize as national organiser, Sizophila Mkhize as national spokesperson and former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Thuthukile Zuma as the national fundraiser.
TimesLIVE