Khusela Diko blasts ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe over PPE saga

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, who is on special leave, has come out guns blazing against ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe, accusing him of “distorting facts” relating to her disciplinary matter in an attempt to destroy her political career.

Diko, who has resisted publicly addressing the matter since last year, broke her silence on Wednesday after Khawe revealed to the Mail & Guardian on Tuesday that the provincial disciplinary committee had asked Diko to step aside from her duties as a member of the Gauteng ANC provincial executive committee (PEC).

This was after the disciplinary committee found Diko had brought the party into disrepute and should step aside from the PEC and not be allowed to return to her government job as spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A fuming Diko, in a statement issued by her lawyers, said Khawe’s remarks were “without a doubt” meant to “serve nefarious political ends”.

She said Khawe deliberately failed to mention she was appealing the provincial disciplinary committee’s findings and decisions, a move that effectively suspended any action being taken against her.

“We believe the comments attributed to the provincial secretary [Khawe] in the press purporting ignorance of Khusela Diko’s decision to appeal the findings of the PDC [provincial disciplinary committee] therefore are at the very least regrettable, at best they are blatantly dishonest and nowhere near cogent,” the statement released by Diko’s attorneys read.