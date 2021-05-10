Limpopo ANC official steps down voluntarily
Eight party members face step-aside directive over criminal charges
10 May 2021 - 10:20
At least one of eight ANC members facing criminal charges in Limpopo has voluntarily stepped aside from party activities.
Acting regional secretary of the Veterans League, Sam Montane, who is facing a charge of common assault for allegedly assaulting a woman at a store in September last year, has voluntarily stepped aside. He was captured on video assaulting the woman.
Montane confirmed he has voluntarily stepped aside.
“I wrote a letter to the provincial secretary informing him that I will be stepping aside until my case is finalised. I will be appearing again in the Mahwelereng magistrate’s court on May 31,” he said.
