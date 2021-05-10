Limpopo ANC official steps down voluntarily

At least one of eight ANC members facing criminal charges in Limpopo has voluntarily stepped aside from party activities.

Acting regional secretary of the Veterans League, Sam Montane, who is facing a charge of common assault for allegedly assaulting a woman at a store in September last year, has voluntarily stepped aside. He was captured on video assaulting the woman.

Montane confirmed he has voluntarily stepped aside.

“I wrote a letter to the provincial secretary informing him that I will be stepping aside until my case is finalised. I will be appearing again in the Mahwelereng magistrate’s court on May 31,” he said.

