Mkhize: Mass vaccine will see a slow start, but process is ready to roll

Delivering an address on Sunday night, Mkhize said the leftover Sisonke vaccines which were being administered to healthcare workers would not be used in the second and third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

Instead, these would be used for further medical research.

As thousands of South Africans were expected to report to various vaccination sites from Monday, the country was also expected to receive almost 326 000 Pfizer vaccinations at midnight on Monday.

By the end of June, 4.5 million Pfizer vaccines would have been delivered to South Africa and a further 2 million from Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Meanwhile, the health departments were expecting to complete their vaccination of healthcare workers by the end of the week, allowing for the focus to be turned to citizens over the age of 60.

Mkhize, however, issued a warning to people not to miss their vaccination appointments.

Should a person miss their appointment, they could be rescheduled for another appointment but missing three appointments would lead to one being unable to secure another appointment without contacting the vaccination centre.

Currently, South Africa has about 2.1 million citizens registered for the vaccination program and no walk-ins are allowed at present. Mkhize said this could change in future.

With various Covid-19 vaccines available in South Africa, Mkhize stressed that those getting the vaccinations would not be permitted to choose which of the vaccines they wanted.

Instead, patients would be informed of the vaccine and whether or not they ones they have received required a second dose.

Administration of a second dose would usually occur at the same location as the first.

Mkhize said they had noted increasing evidence is showing that second dose can be given at a longer interval than the first. Some had advised just weeks but some international studies have shown that the second dose can even be administered three months after the first.

Sunday Times reported earlier that SA's Covid-19 official vaccination roll-out would happen amid concerns of chaos, a looming third wave and a glaring lack of information from the government.

The health department said vaccine availability may slow down the rollout, which will target the about 700,000 health workers not already vaccinated in the Sisonke trial, as well as SA's estimated 5.5-million people over 60.

The Sisonke implementation study was a programme to give 500,000 healthcare workers early access to Covid vaccines since February. It finished yesterday amid claims of queue-jumping and extended queues.

The government's goal is to vaccinate 120,000 people a day in phase 2 of the rollout, but health deputy director-general Anban Pillay said this was a fluid target and would depend on vaccine availability and other issues.

"As of yesterday [Friday], South Africa had 650,000 Pfizer doses, with a further shipment of 325,000 doses due to arrive tomorrow [today]. A shipment of 1.1-million J&J doses due to arrive at the end of last month has been delayed," he said.

The surge in demand for vaccines over the past week suggests the national rollout will be under strain initially, said professor Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the Sisonke implementation trial.

"In the first week you can expect chaos and inefficiencies but if the teams are dedicated and enthused, they will rapidly find ways to work more efficiently and at scale," she said.

Business 4 SA's Stavros Nicolai said SA was at a crucial juncture.

"We all need to acknowledge the enormity of the task. The number of vaccines that need to be administered daily to achieve herd immunity is daunting. B4SA continues to work with the government and related stakeholders to ensure our energies are focused on getting phase 2 successfully out of the starting blocks. There will be hiccups. There will be frustrations. But this is an enormous challenge that we must tackle collectively and directly."