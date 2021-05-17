Countdown to Ace’s fate begins

All eyes are on the ANC’s national officials today as they are expected to decide on the disciplinary action to be taken against suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule after his fight against his removal spilled into the courts.

Magashule was recently slapped with suspension by the governing party after he refused to step aside from his position along with other leaders who have been formally charged for corruption and other serious crimes.

Magashule, instead, slapped President Cyril Ramaphosa with a suspension letter. This saw him being rebuked by the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), which ordered that he issue a public apology or be subjected to disciplinary action.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.