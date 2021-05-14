I’ll only apologise if court says so: Ace Magashule about move against Ramaphosa

In his court papers challenging the lawfulness of his suspension, Magashule argued that as the party’s secretary-general he was exercising his powers and functions when he issued a suspension letter on Ramaphosa.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC), its highest decision-making body in between conferences, moved to confirm Magashule’s suspension last weekend and gave him 48 hours to apologise for his unauthorised letter against Ramaphosa.

Magashule is asking the court to decide on the lawfulness of the demand for an apology, saying he would only accede to it if it is part of a court order.

“I can only genuinely tender such an apology if this honourable court declares that despite what I have explained, it is unwarranted in the circumstances, which I dispute,” Magashule said in the court papers.

“Any apology issued by me before legal clarity is given by this honourable court would not be genuine or meaningful.”

Magashule mounted his court action against the ANC despite previously stating in Soweto earlier this year that “we don’t resolve ANC matters through the courts of law”.

The ANC has previously stated that it frowned upon members challenging its affairs in court, saying those who did so would be automatically expelled. It remains to be seen if this would be invoked against the defiant Magashule.