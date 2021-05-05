Ace Magashule no longer allowed to speak for the ANC after suspension

ANC strongman Ace Magashule will no longer be allowed to publicly speak on behalf of the party, or lobby anyone on its behalf.

This comes after it emerged on Wednesday that Magashule was served with a letter of suspension on Monday, the same day the ANC's national working committee (NWC) resolved that party leaders who failed to step aside voluntarily be summarily suspended.

Magashule's suspension letter was signed off by his deputy, Jessie Duarte, who was communicating the decision of the NWC.

In her letter to Magashule, Duarte informed him that he had failed to comply with a party resolution that ANC members facing formal criminal charges should voluntarily step aside by the end of April, as per the decision the ANC national executive committee at the end of March.

Magashule is facing a raft of charges including corruption, fraud and racketeering related to a R250m asbestos eradication tender that was awarded in the Free State during his time as the premier. He is a co-accused in a long list of accused people including businessman Edwin Sodi, who won the tender with his now-deceased partner Ignatius "Igo" Mpambane.