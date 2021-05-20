PODCAST | Public sector wages: Government blinked first — what does this mean for SA?

What you will hear:

(01:41) Government has tabled a revised offer of a 1.5% salary hike and a R978 cash gratuity for a year in a bid to end the stalemate in the public sector wage negotiations. This after almost three months of deadlocked talks at the Public Sector Co-ordinating Bargaining Council, as the state previously insisted on a 0% salary hike and a wage freeze for the next three years — citing a fiscal cliff. This week we consider what impact this decision will have on SA's economy and where government will recoup the money they have offered to unions.

(14:10) The ANC’s “cash crunch” and its political implications. Is it possible for the ruling party to function without funds? What could this mean for its political future?

(19:08) An update on the (seemingly never-ending) state capture inquiry. The commission is due to finalise its interviews next week, but are we in for yet another extension of proceedings?

