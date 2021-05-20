Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Public sector wages: Government blinked first — what does this mean for SA?
SA has had a dramatic political week.
In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team guides you through the ins and outs of SA’s biggest political news stories of the week.
What you will hear:
(01:41) Government has tabled a revised offer of a 1.5% salary hike and a R978 cash gratuity for a year in a bid to end the stalemate in the public sector wage negotiations. This after almost three months of deadlocked talks at the Public Sector Co-ordinating Bargaining Council, as the state previously insisted on a 0% salary hike and a wage freeze for the next three years — citing a fiscal cliff. This week we consider what impact this decision will have on SA's economy and where government will recoup the money they have offered to unions.
(14:10) The ANC’s “cash crunch” and its political implications. Is it possible for the ruling party to function without funds? What could this mean for its political future?
(19:08) An update on the (seemingly never-ending) state capture inquiry. The commission is due to finalise its interviews next week, but are we in for yet another extension of proceedings?
