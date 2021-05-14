PODCAST | Can Luthuli House bounce back without a split?

What you will hear:

(01:30) With the national executive committee having confirmed ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s suspension, we consider if President Ramaphosa has managed to knock out Magashule, or if Magashule is just down but not yet out. We consider whether Magashule will apologise for the falsified suspension letter he sent to the president and what this internal conflict means for the future of Luthuli House and the ANC constitution.

(14:40) In the wake of fractional battles within the ANC, our politics team considers if the party can repair itself without splitting. In a leaked audio, former president Thabo Mbeki suggests that the ideological differences within the party cannot be overcome and our analysts feel the same way.

(17:20) As the state capture commission slowly begins to wind down, ordinary South Africans have come to realise that SA's intelligence services have been in the pocket of the powerful. Our dedicated state capture commission reporter Mawande AmaShabalala unpacks the updates from the past week's testimony.

(25:30) Finally, the team supplies us with a Zulu royal succession update. Can SA expect a new king and a new era, or is the country still going to bare witness to infighting within the Zulu royal family over the coveted throne?

TimesLIVE