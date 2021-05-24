Zondo told of R49bn in 'tainted' contracts, with Gupta family scoring

The state may have paid more than R49bn in contracts tainted by state capture, which saw the Gupta family score handsomely.

That was the testimony of Paul Holden, speaking at the Zondo commission on Monday about money flows to Gupta-linked companies as a result of state capture.

Holden is a London-based researcher who is a co-founder — together with former ANC MP and arms deal whistle-blower Andrew Feinstein — of Shadow World Investigations.

He detailed transactions which ended up with the Gupta family enterprise getting paid millions of rand via several contracts awarded by the provincial governments of the Free State, the North West and Mpumalanga, as well as state-owned enterprises.

Holden described the contracts as tainted by state capture because of the involvement of the Gupta brothers and their associates. The contracts were found to have a number of irregularities in their awarding.

“We have identified those contracts where there are payments made to what we call first-level laundries, where those first-level laundries cannot be conceived of always performing any legitimate businesses but were instead conduits to making payments to the benefit of Gupta enterprises,” said Holden.