Government tells parliament about reforms at State Security Agency

The State Security Agency (SSA) has at last complied with the critical findings of a high level review panel by strengthening accountability and oversight in the hope of transforming the agency and rooting out corrupt members.

This was announced by deputy minister Zizi Kodwa in parliament on Tuesday during the department’s budget vote debate.

He acknowledged the negative public image of the agency and committed to enhancing accountability and transparency to create a fit-for-purpose state security agency.

“The agency is at an advanced stage in appointing an independent forensic firm to investigate the alleged misconduct,” said Kodwa.

The high level review report, released two years ago, recommended that the agency urgently institute forensic and other investigations by competent authorities into breaches of financial and other controls leading to disciplinary and/or criminal prosecutions.