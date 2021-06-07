Politics

EFF pays tribute to TB Joshua: ‘He ministered spiritual and pastoral care to millions’

07 June 2021 - 07:05
Televangelist pastor TB Joshua has died.
Televangelist pastor TB Joshua has died.
Image: YouTube/Emmanuel TV

The EFF on Sunday described Nigerian televangelist pastor TB Joshua as “a man of God” who dedicated his life to preaching to millions in his country and globally.

The red berets issued a statement conveying condolences amid reports of the pastor’s passing.

“Millions across the world, and in Nigeria particularly, will always remember him for the spiritual and pastoral care he ministered to the nation and the world with vigour and selflessness committed to the word of God,” it said.

TB Joshua Ministries announced that Joshua, 57, died from an undisclosed illness. 

God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home — as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.

Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.”

The EFF appealed for calm and discipline while the pastor’s followers mourn his passing.

It isn’t clear if TB Joshua suffered from health complications or if his death was sudden. He last preached on Saturday, according to the official Facebook page of TB Joshua Ministries.

“Prophet TB Joshua is right now in the midst of the people to minister healing, deliverance and salvation, in Jesus’ name,” read a post hours before his death. 

Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57

TB Joshua Ministries said on Sunday the Nigerian evangelist has died at the age of 57, a week before his birthday.
News
1 day ago

Tributes for TB Joshua: A 'man of God' who gave to the poor, say followers

Tributes are flowing in for televangelist TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, who has died in Nigeria aged 57.
News
1 day ago

YouTube bans TB Joshua after claim he can 'cure' gay congregants

Followers of Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua will no longer have access to his YouTube videos after the tech giant banned the controversial church ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. We’ve never seen this scale of corruption, says SIU head on PPE fraud Politics
  2. Defiant Ace plays his last card: ‘Cyril, I’ll expect an apology if I win’ Politics
  3. Tinned fish, a R750k watch and cash – just some of the gifts MPs enjoyed in 2019 Politics
  4. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | If Cyril is serious about anti-corruption, why reward ... Politics

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...