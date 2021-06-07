EFF pays tribute to TB Joshua: ‘He ministered spiritual and pastoral care to millions’

The EFF on Sunday described Nigerian televangelist pastor TB Joshua as “a man of God” who dedicated his life to preaching to millions in his country and globally.

The red berets issued a statement conveying condolences amid reports of the pastor’s passing.

“Millions across the world, and in Nigeria particularly, will always remember him for the spiritual and pastoral care he ministered to the nation and the world with vigour and selflessness committed to the word of God,” it said.

TB Joshua Ministries announced that Joshua, 57, died from an undisclosed illness.

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home — as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.

“Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.”

The EFF appealed for calm and discipline while the pastor’s followers mourn his passing.

It isn’t clear if TB Joshua suffered from health complications or if his death was sudden. He last preached on Saturday, according to the official Facebook page of TB Joshua Ministries.

“Prophet TB Joshua is right now in the midst of the people to minister healing, deliverance and salvation, in Jesus’ name,” read a post hours before his death.