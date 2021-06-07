State, via the RAF, became Father Christmas, says Fikile Mbalula

The days of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) being fleeced by corrupt lawyers, greedy hospitals and actuaries are long gone.

That’s the word from transport minister Fikile Mbalula and RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo who on Monday briefed the media on progress made saving the fund from total collapse.

They said for too long it was open season for bogus and inflated claims against the RAF which left the organisation in financial ruin.

Since Letsoalo took over, they said, that has come to an end and the fund has been able to reduce its spending and achieved a surplus in the financial year under review.

The fund had managed to achieve a R3.2bn surplus in the financial year under review for the first time in history.

Mbalula said the days of “crooks masquerading as lawyers” who have been robbing claimants were in the past, thanks to the Letsoalo-led RAF management and the board led by Thembi Msibi.