Mbalula highlights Road Accident Fund financial woes

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has decried the financial challenges facing the troubled Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Addressing parliament in his department’s budget speech on Friday, Mbalula acknowledged the financial challenges facing the RAF.

“There is a symbiotic relationship between the carnage on our roads and the state of health of the Road Accident Fund. Despite this, there has not been a nexus between the fuel levy and number of accidents that occur on public roads.

“However, to exacerbate this challenge there are the ever-increasing administrative costs of the RAF scheme. The RAF has operated on a financially unsustainable model for a number of decades,” said Mbalula.

He said the long-term liabilities of the RAF were the government’s largest contingent liability.

“In recent years, the fund has also experienced liquidity challenges as claims against the fund have outpaced the growth in the RAF levy. Claims against the fund have increased at an average annual rate of 8.4%, from R61.3bn in 2017/18 to R78.2bn in 2020/21, and are expected to increase to R102.9bn by 2023/24.