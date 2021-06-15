Abdool Karim: Halt elective surgeries, use field hospitals & act to curb booze excesses

Abdool Karim, former head of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that it will take at least two weeks until the third wave peaks.

“We are about two weeks out and what does that mean? It means you need to clear your hospitals now.

“You need to get all your elective surgeries stopped, you need to get all the patients who don’t need to be in hospital to be discharged, you need to clear out the wards so that you can allocate more beds and more wards for Covid-19,” Abdool Karim said.

“Hospitals are busy all the time and have patients coming in all the time, so when they are in this kind of situation, where they are going into a surge, they need to prepare for that. You can’t do your normal hospital work and also Covid, that’s not manageable.”