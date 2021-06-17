WATCH LIVE | Former minister Malusi Gigaba back at state capture inquiry

According to Mngoma, Gigaba sought the Guptas' intervention for his family several times, either in cash or employment for one of his sisters at Gupta-owned Sahara Computers.

But what saw Gigaba lose his cool at the inquiry was Mngoma’s claim that he used Gupta money to extend a house at his family home in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

After the commission forwarded Gigaba’s replying affidavit to Mngoma stating that it was his father who paid for their family home extension, she hit back, saying Gigaba’s late father was broke and could not even afford his own medication. This was something Gigaba took exception to.

TimesLIVE