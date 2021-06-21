IN QUOTES | From 150 daily infections to 500 - KZN premier Sihle Zikalala warns against complacency

Covid-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal have shot up over two weeks.

This is according to premier Sihle Zikalala, who warned on Sunday against complacency amid fears of a resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

Zikalala was briefing the media on the province’s response to Covid-19. He said while the province is not yet in the third wave of infections, the increase in the number of daily cases is cause for concern.

The premier named eThekwini, uMgungundlovu, uThukela, Amajuba and uMzinyathi as five districts that continuously received the highest number of cases on a daily basis.

Here are five quotes from his address:

Cases have almost doubled

“About a month ago, KwaZulu-Natal was registering an average of 130 to 150 new infections. Sometimes, our infections would go as low as 70 to 80 or so. But over the past two weeks or so, we have been recording more than 500 new cases each day with only a few exceptions when the number would be around 400.”

Hospital isolations

“The number of hospital isolations continues to fluctuate, with a slight increase in daily admissions in both the private and public sectors, including ICU and patients requiring ventilation.”