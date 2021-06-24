Magashule's enemies will be 'shown democratic flames', says Niehaus

Supporters of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule maintain that no court can remove him from his position — and that only an elective national conference can.

Magashule is fighting for his political life in court, seeking to challenge the legality of the party’s step-aside resolution.

Scores of his supporters — mainly from Gauteng, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal — gathered in solidarity outside the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday, in contravention of level 3 lockdown regulations.

Magashule is the highest ranking official to be affected by the resolution adopted at the party's 54th conference. His supporters argue the party was inconsistent in adopting the resolutions, saying he had been targeted.

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said: “Our call today is that democracy must prevail. Comrade Magashule was elected at the 54th national conference of the ANC by the majority of the delegates. It is democracy that decided Ace is the SG. No-one can remove Ace from his position except for another national elective conference.