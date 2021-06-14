Only a court can 'unsuspend' ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule argues in court papers

What makes matters worse, he went on, is that Ramaphosa was the same person to communicate the verdict in the case about him.

It was for these reasons that Magashule held that Ramaphosa should remain suspended until he took his suspension on review in a court of law.

If the court allowed the NEC dismissal of his letter suspending Ramaphosa, only anarchy would prevail.

“Suffice to say one cannot imagine a bigger affront or violation of the rule of law than the anarchy which might follow if any person was allowed to resort to self-help by simply ignoring actions taken in terms of empowering provisions of statutory law or the common law, by simply ignoring those actions without taking any steps to declare them unlawful by using the correct and available legal processes,” argued Magashule.

“This is exactly what [Ramaphosa] and [the ANC] did in respect to the suspension of Mr Ramaphosa. No court can conceivably endorse this kind of conduct.”

According to Magashule, the ANC NEC, by declaring Ramaphosa's suspension to be “of no effect” and thus set aside, had usurped the powers of the courts and was effectively a “kangaroo court” by suspending Magashule in absentia.