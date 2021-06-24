'This is a great start' — DA welcomes progress made by SIU in Digital Vibes probe

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube has welcomed the progress made by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in its probe into the alleged dodgy contract between the health department and communications company Digital Vibes.

The SIU was recently granted a preservation order to freeze R22m held in bank and investment accounts linked to Digital Vibes.

Gwarube said the final report must be made public for accountability purposes.

“This is a great start. We hope that the SIU will finish its investigation by the end of June as they have committed. It’s important that their report is made public so we know who is to be held accountable for this unlawful contract and that public money is recovered ASAP,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE reported that the Special Tribunal granted the order last week which prohibits Digital Vibes, individuals and companies associated with it from dealing with the funds held in the bank and investment accounts.