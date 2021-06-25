Magashule got an ‘ample hearing’ even though he didn’t legally require one, ANC lawyer tells high court

There was no legal requirement that Ace Magashule be given a hearing before the secretary-general was suspended, the ANC told the high court on Friday, but he got one anyway.

“He got an ample hearing,” said lawyer Wim Trengove.

Trengove, counsel for ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, was addressing the Johannesburg high court on the second day of Magashule’s bid to set aside his suspension and to have the ANC’s “step-aside regime” declared unconstitutional.

Under the step-aside regime, when an ANC member is charged with a serious criminal offence, they should step aside from their position. If they do not, they may be suspended.

On Thursday, Magashule’s counsel Dali Mpofu had argued that the section of the ANC’s constitution that provided for the suspension of those indicted for corruption was unconstitutional because it did not satisfy the requirements of natural justice, in particular the rule of audi alteram partem. This refers to giving the other side a chance to be heard.