Defend Our Democracy welcomes contempt judgment against Zuma

“We felt there should be no-one who acts above the law and thinks they are above the law. The Constitutional Court ruling is about that matter. It gives hope to this country,” Chikane said.

Carolus said SA’s constitutional democracy had been hard won, entailing sacrifice from many in the fight for democracy.

“This moment demands that struggle for constitutional democracy be honoured. We call on the former president and his supporters to respect and abide by the decision of the court.

“Moreover, we call on the criminal justice authorities to act on the judgment and ensure effective implementation thereof.”

Nicole Fritz, executive director of Freedom Under Law, said there could be no question the court was aware of the momentous nature of this judgment.

She described the judgment as the equivalent of “breathing of judicial fire”.

Fritz said the majority judgment spoke about Zuma’s disdain for the Constitutional Court and the country’s constitutional order.

She said the judgment was clear that the court should not be shielded from robust public criticism and must be accountable to the public.

She said slander and unsubstantiated smears by Zuma against the court were intolerable.

Dave Lewis, director of Corruption Watch, said Zuma was not the only political leader who has shown contempt for the courts.

“Courts have shown willingness and ability to defend themselves,” Lewis said.

Meanwhile, some political parties and organisations welcomed the judgment.

The United Democratic Movement described it as a landmark ruling which was important for the rule of law for the country.

The Freedom Front Plus said the judgment sent a loud and clear message that Zuma and everyone in SA must realise they are not above the law and must respect it.

“It also sends a clear message to everyone called to appear and give evidence before the Zondo commission that failure to do so will have serious consequences.”

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse said the judgment sent a strong message to the country and the world that accountability was being meted out and the rule of law was being applied.

TimesLIVE