Politics

Nkandla dominates the TL: Will supporters flock to Zuma's homestead after ConCourt judgment?

01 July 2021 - 10:30
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Will supporters of former president Jacob Zuma flock to his Nkandla homestead to protest against the Constitutional Court ruling?

This is the question on many people's lips after the apex court found the former president guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment

Zuma was ordered to hand himself over to police within five days. The court judgment said the police minister and the national police commissioner will intervene should Zuma fail to co-operate.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation issued a response on behalf of the former president. It denied that Zuma considers himself to be above the law and said his defiance of the state capture commission was justified and in “good faith” as the former president had raised concerns about commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

“He was acting in good faith and seeking to uphold the law,” said the foundation.

“The characterisation of our patron by the majority panel paints a picture of a very angry panel of judges. We concur with the view of another panel of judges who said the Constitutional Court majority acted contrary to the rule of law,” said the foundation which also accused the majority panel of “judicial bias”.

Some on social media said they would head to Nkandla to show their protest at the ruling, while others rubbished the idea.

Here's are some of the reactions:

