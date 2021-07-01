Nkandla dominates the TL: Will supporters flock to Zuma's homestead after ConCourt judgment?
Will supporters of former president Jacob Zuma flock to his Nkandla homestead to protest against the Constitutional Court ruling?
This is the question on many people's lips after the apex court found the former president guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment.
Zuma was ordered to hand himself over to police within five days. The court judgment said the police minister and the national police commissioner will intervene should Zuma fail to co-operate.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation issued a response on behalf of the former president. It denied that Zuma considers himself to be above the law and said his defiance of the state capture commission was justified and in “good faith” as the former president had raised concerns about commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
“He was acting in good faith and seeking to uphold the law,” said the foundation.
“The characterisation of our patron by the majority panel paints a picture of a very angry panel of judges. We concur with the view of another panel of judges who said the Constitutional Court majority acted contrary to the rule of law,” said the foundation which also accused the majority panel of “judicial bias”.
Some on social media said they would head to Nkandla to show their protest at the ruling, while others rubbished the idea.
Here's are some of the reactions:
I don't get why we must protest for Zuma to not go to jail. He was given opportunity to go and appear. He left the commission without being told to leave. Manje he's to be arrested and we must go strike? No maan. That man is smart enough to know what he was doing.— Izinto (@Duxtch) June 30, 2021
We are on our way to #Nkandla to defend South Africa against the second wave of apartheid.— Tokyo Sexwale (@TokyoSexwaleZA) June 30, 2021
Comment: KZN Premier’s in a bind - he has to stop the Delta Wave as former President Jacob Zuma’s supporters plan big protests for his Jail-Day. What will he do? https://t.co/qpcOyMr62C— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) June 30, 2021
Zuma has once again demonstrated how dishonest is is. Didn't he repeatedly say he'd rather go to jail instead of arguing his case at the ConCourt? So why is he silent and not calling out his family, Foundation, and supporters who are making all sorts of unnecessary noise?— Lokothwayo (@LoksDhlamini) June 30, 2021
MKMV and Zuma supporters must never get tribal as they fight to protect their "Freedom Fighter"— Tumelo Mokoatle (@TStumcash) June 30, 2021
Just thinking. If the barricade by Zuma supporters is real, why doesn't the court sentence him to a "House Arrest" or is it a "Home Arrest" at his Nkandla residence.— YOURS TRULY (@NduGumz) July 1, 2021
He is basically saying, anybody who wants to arrest me, will find me in nkandla💪💪💪✌️✌️ https://t.co/6bcrW7EFqD— Mkhothiwawo Mgenge (@Nazomagenge2) July 1, 2021
Mr fomer President Zuma must go down as others. The time when he was becoming aggressive his supporters were not telling him the right thing and up to now some of them are still misleading him about not to respect the decision of the court. Mr Zuma must lead by example— Bernard Ngwenya (@bernngwenya) July 1, 2021