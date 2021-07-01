Nkandla dominates the TL: Will supporters flock to Zuma's homestead after ConCourt judgment?

The Jacob Zuma Foundation issued a response on behalf of the former president. It denied that Zuma considers himself to be above the law and said his defiance of the state capture commission was justified and in “good faith” as the former president had raised concerns about commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

“He was acting in good faith and seeking to uphold the law,” said the foundation.

“The characterisation of our patron by the majority panel paints a picture of a very angry panel of judges. We concur with the view of another panel of judges who said the Constitutional Court majority acted contrary to the rule of law,” said the foundation which also accused the majority panel of “judicial bias”.

Some on social media said they would head to Nkandla to show their protest at the ruling, while others rubbished the idea.

Here's are some of the reactions: