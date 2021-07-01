Panyaza Lesufi not involved in awarding of R30m tender to In2IT Technologies: public protector's office

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he hoped those who accused him of influencing the awarding of a R30m tender to In2IT Technologies would “do the honourable thing” after deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka found that there was no wrongdoing on his part.

“I just hope those who insulted me and even laid a criminal case with the police will do the honourable thing,” Lesufi wrote on his Twitter page.

The public protector’s office had in 2020 received a complaint from Adv Anton Alberts who alleged that Lesufi might have unduly influenced the award of the R30m tender to In2IT Technologies, considering that he allegedly, on several occasions tried to “insert” In2IT Technologies into government services.

Alberts alleged that:

e-Gov awarded a suspicious 24-hour R30m express tender to In2IT.

e-Gov used the cover of the Covid-19 pandemic to rush through a huge IT contract, without following proper tender processes; and

Communication and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams granted permission to e-Gov to deviate from normal procurement processes in the awarding of the tender.

Gcaleka said the allegation that Lesufi unduly influenced the awarding of the tender to In2IT was unsubstantiated.

“There is no evidence in my possession that indicates that Mr Lesufi was involved in any procurement process of the SOC tender or that he disregarded the provisions of the code of conduct for members of the provincial executive council.

“The conduct of Mr Lesufi was not in contravention of section 136 (1) (2) (a) (b) (c) of the constitution and rule 9 of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature standing rules,” Gcaleka said.

