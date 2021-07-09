Politics

'Dreadful loss of a wonderful human being': 8 touching tributes to DA MP Cameron MacKenzie

09 July 2021 - 07:00
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme and party MP Cameron MacKenzie. MacKenzie died on Wednesday night after a 'severe battle with Covid-19'.
Image: Phumzile van Damme via Twitter

Messages of condolence from some of SA's politicians and citizens have been pouring in after the death of DA MP Cameron MacKenzie.

MacKenzie died of Covid-19-related complications. His death was announced on Thursday by the party's chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

Mazzone said MacKenzie died on Wednesday night after a “severe battle with Covid-19".

“Cameron was a valued member of the party's parliamentary caucus and a dear friend who will be missed sorely. SA has lost a great public servant who served his country diligently and with the utmost passion.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cameron's wife, Lisa, and their three children. We send them strength and love during this time of immeasurable loss,” she said.

Mazzone extended the tribute to those who are still battling against Covid-19, urging all South Africans to remain safe during these difficult times.

MacKenzie's death comes after he was shot and wounded in the shoulder in an attempted robbery last year while on his way home from Dainfern Square in Johannesburg.

On social media, several DA politicians paid tribute to MacKenzie and shared some of their fond memories of him.

We carried each other through the most tough times of our lives

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme mourned MacKenzie, saying her friend was gone.

"'You survive a bullet dammit,' we joked last week like we always do. We’ve been through so much together and with humour, love and support carried each other through the most tough times of our lives. I am numb and in disbelief. It cannot be. Why do the good ones go?” wrote Van Damme.

An incredible story teller and a gentle man

It's a sad loss

A good human being, mentor, loyal friend and dedicated public official

Diligent, dedicated and passionate public representative

He had a huge sense of humour and was a very charming and respectful man

I will miss his chats and kind words

Dreadful loss of a wonderful human being

