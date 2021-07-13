Looting and violence could have been worse: intelligence, police ministers

The looting and public violence that has gripped Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in the past few days could have been worse had it not been for State Security Agency and police intervention.

That's according to state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo and her police counterpart Bheki Cele, who on Tuesday said it was incorrect to say they had failed to do their job.

Dlodlo said intelligence structures have been hard at work feeding the police information to respond to planned events that are part of the unrest, triggered by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

If the intelligence was not working, said Dlodlo, the country would have seen much worse violence than it has.

“From inception, before the violence flared up, between the SA African Police Service and state security we were sharing information ... From day one when everything started, we did share information with the police,” said Dlodlo.