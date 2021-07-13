Premier asks army to be on alert in case unrest spreads to Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has requested that the military be on alert to assist the police should ongoing riots spread to the province.

On Tuesday, Mabuyane said he had sent the request to national government in case the need for law enforcement intervention arises.

“I have asked national government to put soldiers who are based in our province on high alert for deployment to support our police officers if the need arises.

“The soldiers are the defenders of innocent people against anarchists and will assist the police to prevent destruction of public and private property,” Mabuyane said.

The premier urged Eastern Cape citizens to resist being recruited to join the looting of businesses and destruction of property seen in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

He said the provincial government had been made aware of messages about a campaign trying to mobilise Eastern Cape citizens.