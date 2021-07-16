'Stop peddling lies about me': Thulani Dlomo takes on Zizi Kodwa

Former president Jacob Zuma’s staunch ally and former spy boss Thulani Dlomo has challenged deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa to prove he is one of 12 alleged instigators behind the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Dlomo emerged on Friday after media reports suggested that he was one of the individuals sought by law enforcement agencies in connection with the riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Dlomo, who has been out of the public eye for several years, issued a statement denying any involvement in the widespread chaos.

“I am calling upon Mr Kodwa to withdraw his statement and to stop peddling lies about me, failing which I will instruct my attorneys for a claim of significant damages against him personally,” read the statement.

Dlomo is also demanding an apology from News24 and Daily Maverick for allegedly publishing “information without any evidence and which is a blatant lie thus putting my family and myself at risk”.