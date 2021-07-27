WATCH | Dudu Zuma-Sambudla congratulates EFF on its eighth anniversary

“We may wear different colours, but we are not enemies. Political tolerance is the central tenet in a democracy.”

This is a message conveyed by Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, to the EFF on its eighth anniversary on Monday.

In a video shared on Twitter, Zuma-Sambudla congratulated the red berets on their political success since the party was founded in 2013.

“We see your reach, we see your support, we see your commitment for black people and if you are for black people, you are a friend of mine. If you are for the return of our land, you are a friend of mine. If you are for nationalisation, you are a friend of mine,” she said.

EFF leader Julius Malema reflected on the party's success, claimed it is the fastest-growing political party in the country and has influenced calls for economic freedom across the continent.