Bheki Cele denies animosity between him and Khehla Sitole as MPs question police instability

Police minister Bheki Cele says there is no animosity between him and national commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole.

The relationship between Cele and Sitole came into the spotlight when some MPs blamed instability in the police service on political interference in appointments and the rocky relationship between the minister and the commissioner.

On Thursday Cele told the policing portfolio committee this was not true.

“The national commissioner and I are not friends. We don’t drink coffee together, but let me assure you, we work together. If you want to see our phones, we call one another almost daily and ask questions on matters.

“In that work there are things we do not agree upon, but it is not animosity. We are not fighting. We work together. To say we are chaos and don’t work well together, I do not agree with that,” said Cele.