'We told security cluster ministers to stop squabbling in public': Ramaphosa

From now on, the government is going to communicate with one voice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said this on Thursday after ministers in the security cluster communicated contradictory messages and publicly pointed fingers at one another for the recent unrest that claimed scores of lives in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“We have basically said, let’s stop the squabbling in public,” said Ramaphosa.

The president labelled the mayhem as an insurrection. However, police minister Bheki Cele and state security agency minister Ayanda Dlodlo contradicted each other on an intelligence report, while defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told the country the unrest could not be described as an insurrection.

There have been widespread calls for Ramaphosa to fire ministers who were accused of napping on the job when the unprecedented violence took place.