RECORDED | Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefs media on local government elections

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is briefing the media on developments regarding the local government elections.

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke ruled that if elections were to be free and fair under Covid-19 conditions, they would have to be held no later than February 2022 instead of October this year. He cited health risks associated with Covid-19 and limitations on gatherings among other reasons.

The Electoral Commission (IEC), however, said while it seeks to postpone the elections, amending the constitution is an impractical solution.

The constitution stipulates that when the five-year term of a municipal council expires, an election must be held within 90 days of the date on which that council’s term expired. The current term expires in August with the 90 days lapsing in November.

