Proposed copyright law amounts to expropriation without proper compensation: Mbongeni Ngema

The debate on the proposed copyright law rages on in parliament with opponents calling for it to be sent back to the drawing board, while others say all it needs are minor tweaks to ensure the creative sector gets what is due to it.

For arts legend Mbongeni Ngema, the Copyright Amendment Bill in its current form amounts to expropriation of copyright without proper compensation, while a Stellenbosch University academic says the proposals in the bill are racist towards black copyright owners as they deny them their benefits.

The National Assembly's portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition started a public hearings process on the bill and its partner legislation, the Performers' Protection Amendment Bill, on Wednesday.

The contentious pieces of legislation seek to regulate the entertainment industry and provide for the protection of performers and the copyrights of writers and publishers.

They were passed by parliament and sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for assent in 2018. He sent them back to the assembly in June 2020 expressing reservations about their constitutionality.

He cited procedural flaws such as incorrect tagging, arbitrary deprivation of property, lack of consultation on the introduction of the “fair use” and non-compliance with international treaty obligations.

It is the copyright law that is highly contentious, but some clauses in the Performers Protection Bill depend on the approval of the Copyright Amendment Bill for the proposed performers' law to go through.

In his submission, writer, lyricist, composer, director and theatre producer Ngema said if the Copyright Amendment Bill was signed into law in its current form, works would be freely used by institutions for educational purposes and there will no be no incentive or positive desire for writers to write. Authors would lose royalties and this will have a negative impact on African livelihoods.

“It will result in loss of indigenous memory, and knowledge and skills for the African child. Why would legislators burden SA authors with such copyright legislation?” he said, comparing the bill to “another form of colonialism”.

Ngema was speaking as a member of the Dramatic, Artistic and Literary Rights Organisation which argued that the exceptions proposed in the copyright bill provide for a free-of-charge reproduction. This would erode the incentive to create educational and other literary works for which educational institutions are an important existing market.