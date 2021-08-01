A line must be drawn between art and sociopolitical activism: Percy Mtwa

The veteran playwright says the fall of apartheid signalled an end to the immediacy of the performing arts in SA, writes Bonginkosi Ntiwane

"The theatre is a spiritual and social X-ray of its time. The theatre was created to tell people the truth about life and the social situation."



So said the actress and acting coach Stella Adler when describing theatre...