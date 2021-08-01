A line must be drawn between art and sociopolitical activism: Percy Mtwa
The veteran playwright says the fall of apartheid signalled an end to the immediacy of the performing arts in SA, writes Bonginkosi Ntiwane
01 August 2021 - 00:00
"The theatre is a spiritual and social X-ray of its time. The theatre was created to tell people the truth about life and the social situation."
So said the actress and acting coach Stella Adler when describing theatre...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.