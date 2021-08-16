Politics

Sihle Zikalala rubbishes claims of a possible shutdown in KZN

16 August 2021 - 09:03
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says people should not be distracted by a rumoured shutdown of the province next week. File photo.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says people should not be distracted by a rumoured shutdown of the province next week. File photo.
Image: Rajesh Jantilal

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has refuted claims about a possible shutdown of the province said to be taking place next week.

Zikalala said posts and posters were circulated on social media alleging a total shutdown would happen on August 23.

Speaking at a briefing on Sunday regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in the province, he said the possible shutdown was a distraction and fake news.

He said law enforcement agencies are aware of the posts and are ready to step in should anything happen.

“We don’t want to be distracted by fake news and we are not taking anything for granted,” said Zikalala.

“We have received, and some people have reported, posters circulating on social media saying on August 23 there will be a shutdown. We have reported this to law enforcement agencies and we believe they are ready.”

He assured residents in the province that next Monday will be a “normal working day”.

“We want to assure all people in KwaZulu-Natal that there is no such shutdown. We want to assure them and guarantee their safety as police and other law enforcement officials will be all over to protect them,” he said.

Zikalala said last month’s unrest and looting resulted in a third wave of Covid-19 infections with the province recording more than 3,000 cases daily.

“The province has for the past three consecutive days recorded more than 3,000 new cases and is reporting the second-highest number of daily confirmed cases.

“Our third wave appears to be due to the sustained increase in the rate of new infections. The surge in cases appears to have been driven, in the main, by the recent large gatherings by people engaging in looting and destruction of property, an increase in interprovincial travel and large gatherings at pubs and restaurants,” he said.

Earlier this month, Zikalala called for the arrest of perpetrators of the violent unrest, saying they should face “the full might of the law”.

“Those who have broken the law, whether they were vigilantes or looters, should all face the full might of the law. In Phoenix, Inanda, Bhambayi, Zwelitsha, KwaMashu, Amaoti and surrounding areas we have seen the worst of these crimes, including murder, committed in the name of protecting the community,” he said.

MORE:

KZN officially in its third Covid-19 wave, largely driven by riots - Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal is in its third wave of Covid-19 infections, premier Sihle Zikalala confirmed on Sunday.
News
18 hours ago

More than 40 illegal liquor outlets shut down in Gauteng, more than 1,000 arrested

Gauteng police have shut down more than 40 illegal liquor outlets in the province and arrested more than 1,000 suspects for serious crimes.
News
4 hours ago

Alleged Woolworths looter case postponed after accused changes plea to not guilty

The 30-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver who went viral on social media after being captured on video footage allegedly looting a Woolworths store, ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zondo has Molefe-sized headache as plot thickens over his shunting to Eskom Politics
  2. Mkhize behind the scenes: the kingmaker came so close to the throne Politics
  3. I ooze confidence because I will win, says Ace Magashule Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | A lot of words, Mr President, but what exactly do they mean? Politics
  5. This is why the local polls absolutely have to go ahead in October: DA Politics

Latest Videos

Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in