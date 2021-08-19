ANC to use majority to 'push through' appointment of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

The ANC is set to use its majority in parliament to push through its nominated candidate for National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, after she has been roundly rejected by most opposition parties.

The National Assembly is meeting on Thursday to elect a new speaker, through a secret ballot, after the position became vacant when Thandi Modise was appointed defence and military veterans’ minister during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent cabinet reshuffle.

The National Assembly speaker is elected from its 400 members. With 230 members, the ANC’s candidate is most likely to succeed.

The DA has announced Dr Annelie Lotriet as its candidate to compete against Mapisa-Nqakula. DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said its candidate was better suited for the job and hoped for the support of other opposition parties.

“We intend to fight back with everything we have to stop the ANC from simply putting someone inept and incapable of doing the job in charge of one of the most important arms of the executive,” Mazzone said during an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

“We are putting very proudly [Lotriet] as a candidate to stand against the former minister. We are hoping that the opposition will join us in voting for a very upstanding, very well-known and very respected member of parliament.”