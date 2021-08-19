What you said: Mapisa-Nqakula is not right for National Assembly speaker

As parliament meets to vote on a new National Assembly speaker, readers have shared their thoughts on Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe told a special party caucus meeting last week the party wanted the former minister of defence and military veterans to be its candidate for the position. The ANC Parliamentary caucus said Mapisa-Nqakula has a wealth of experience and it is positive she will excel in her new role if elected.

“Former minister Mapisa-Nqakula brings a formidable wealth of experience to the new position with a solid track record as a legislator and policymaker spanning over a number of years,” it said.

However, the decision drew criticism from some quarters, with the DA calling it a “complete mockery of parliament and the constitution”.