What you said: Mapisa-Nqakula is not right for National Assembly speaker
As parliament meets to vote on a new National Assembly speaker, readers have shared their thoughts on Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination.
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe told a special party caucus meeting last week the party wanted the former minister of defence and military veterans to be its candidate for the position. The ANC Parliamentary caucus said Mapisa-Nqakula has a wealth of experience and it is positive she will excel in her new role if elected.
“Former minister Mapisa-Nqakula brings a formidable wealth of experience to the new position with a solid track record as a legislator and policymaker spanning over a number of years,” it said.
However, the decision drew criticism from some quarters, with the DA calling it a “complete mockery of parliament and the constitution”.
Thandi Modise is rumoured to be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lead candidate for the post of deputy president when the ANC elects new leaders.
“While the ANC seeks to give a glowing account of Mapisa-Nqakula’s tenure in government, the reality is that there is nothing to celebrate. She is not fit to lead parliament as she does not espouse the principles of accountability and transparency required to lead the institution. This nomination is just an example of the ANC recycling an underperforming minister,” said DA chief whip Natasha Mazonne.
Former speaker Thandi Modise was announced as Mapisa-Nqakula's replacement as minister of defence earlier this month. Ramaphosa did not immediately say to which position Mapisa-Nqakula would be deployed.
TimesLIVE ran a poll last week asking readers what they thought of Mapisa-Nqakula's candidacy.
Most, 77%, said it was the wrong move, while 12% said it was a good call and 11% said they would see if she gets elected.
On social media, many shared their views on the nomination.
“She goes against the president but gets rewarded. The circus goes on and South Africans get the short stick ... again,” Brian Lovell said.
“You fail to perform at one position, you get rewarded with another, seemingly that's how it goes,” added Bongiwe Ndlovu.
Why they can’t give others an opportunity, instead of circulating for decades in parliament?— Palesa Ntori (@Palesa89119878) August 10, 2021