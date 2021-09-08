ANC slams DA challenge to IEC as it demands punitive costs for ‘scurrilous, false’ claims

The DA’s case against the Electoral Commission ran counter to the express wording of the Constitutional Court in its order last week, the ANC said in court papers on Wednesday.

The ANC was responding to the DA’s court challenge over the Electoral Commission’s decision to reopen the candidate nomination process for the 2021 local government elections. The decision, announced on Monday, gives the ANC a much-needed lifeline after it failed to nominate candidates for a large number of seats before the cut-off date.

The party said that if the DA lost its case, it would be seeking a punitive costs order against the opposition party for “spurious, unfounded and vexatious” public statements it had made against the ANC - particularly that the ANC had advance warning of the Constitutional Court’s order and was working clandestinely with the electoral commission.

The commission’s decision to reopen the candidate nomination process was made after an order from the Constitutional Court on Friday, which dismissed an application to postpone the elections to February.

Instead, the court ordered the commission to consider whether a voter registration weekend was practically possible for an election that must be held between Oct. 27 and November 1. The court added that the current published election timetable would remain in place, save for any “reasonably necessary” amendments.

It was on the basis of these “reasonably necessary” amendments that the commission reopened the candidate nomination process. But the DA went to court urgently on Tuesday, saying the commission’s decision was unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid.