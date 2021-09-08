Politics

What you said: the IEC was ‘unfair’ to throw the ANC a lifeline

08 September 2021 - 12:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Elections must happen between October 27 and November 1 this year. File photo.
Elections must happen between October 27 and November 1 this year. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

Readers are not impressed by the IEC's decision to reopen the candidate registration process for the upcoming local government elections, saying the ANC would benefit despite missing an earlier deadline.

The commission announced on Monday that political parties and independent candidates that missed the August registration deadline would be able to do so after voter registration weekend concludes on September 19.

The Constitutional Court last week rejected the IEC's application to have the municipal elections postponed to February next year. It ruled that local government elections must take place some time from October 27 to November 1 this year.

The commission applied for a postponement of the elections after former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke recommended they be moved to February next year. Moseneke said the elections would not be free or fair if they are held at the height of the pandemic, which could prevent political parties from campaigning effectively. 

Last month, the ANC missed the deadline to register some of its candidates and approached the Electoral Court to ask for an extension. The ruling party later withdrew its request.

‘Don’t write us off because we don’t have money’: ANC ahead of municipal elections

The broke ANC has been emboldened as it will have another opportunity to register candidates after a blunder saw the party fail to meet the deadline ...
Politics
23 hours ago

This has since sparked accusations from DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille, who said the party withdrew its application because it knew it would get preferential treatment from the IEC. 

The ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte denied this on Tuesday.

“We reject the accusation that the ANC tried to influence the IEC or the Constitutional Court in any way. We did not and we cannot. We met yesterday with all other political parties in the party liaison committee for the first time with the IEC,” she said. 

TimesLIVE ran a poll this week, asking readers what they thought of the IEC's decision. 

Eighty-two percent said it was unfair, as the party missed the initial August deadline. While 13% agreed with the IEC's decision.

Six percent said they would not be voting in the elections. 

Social media users were angered by the decision. 

Facebook user Malibongwe Chewu described the lifeline as “daylight robbery” by the IEC.

“This is daylight robbery by IEC. They favour ANC. It is not something new for parties to miss the date. In 2016 Magwaza's NFP had some challenges and they ended up missing the deadline. This is done to favour ANC.”

Fetsi George said: “Everything in this country is captured and there's nothing we can do about it.”

READ MORE:

ANC thrown a lifeline as IEC allows candidates to be registered for local government vote

The IEC will allow political parties and independents further opportunities to register candidates for the upcoming local government elections.
Politics
1 day ago

ANC welcomes election lifeline, opposition decries ‘unfair advantage’

DA, IFP prepare for battle after IEC’s decision to allow ruling party to register candidates even though it missed deadline
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | ANC is walking a political tightrope that may very well snap

The party has been given a candidate registration reprieve by the IEC, but it could be too little too late
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

From voter registration to candidate nominations - five things you should know from the IEC briefing

IEC chair Glen Mashinini said eligible voters who intend to register can apply between September 10 and 13.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC welcomes election lifeline, opposition decries ‘unfair advantage’ Politics
  2. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics
  3. Zuma’s family and relatives eagerly await his return to Nkandla Politics
  4. Zweli Mkhize could face criminal charges relating to Digital Vibes: SIU Politics
  5. ANC begs for 36 more hours as it stands to fumble power in 35 councils Politics

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...