What you said: the IEC was ‘unfair’ to throw the ANC a lifeline

Readers are not impressed by the IEC's decision to reopen the candidate registration process for the upcoming local government elections, saying the ANC would benefit despite missing an earlier deadline.

The commission announced on Monday that political parties and independent candidates that missed the August registration deadline would be able to do so after voter registration weekend concludes on September 19.

The Constitutional Court last week rejected the IEC's application to have the municipal elections postponed to February next year. It ruled that local government elections must take place some time from October 27 to November 1 this year.

The commission applied for a postponement of the elections after former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke recommended they be moved to February next year. Moseneke said the elections would not be free or fair if they are held at the height of the pandemic, which could prevent political parties from campaigning effectively.

Last month, the ANC missed the deadline to register some of its candidates and approached the Electoral Court to ask for an extension. The ruling party later withdrew its request.