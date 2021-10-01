Election train at 'full speed', as political parties pledge to adhere to electoral code

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said on Friday it was surging ahead with its preparations for the local government elections to be held on November 1. A total of 320 parties will vie for seats, with 1,718 independent candidates also contesting.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini made this remark at the signing of the Electoral Code of Conduct by political parties contesting the elections.

The representatives of political parties represented in the National Assembly pledged their commitment to the code and to ensure that their candidates conduct themselves in a manner conducive to free and fair elections.

Mashinini said chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo had certified the voters' roll on September 26. It contains the names of 26.2-million voters, of which 55% are female.

Mashinini said Gauteng has the biggest representation with 6.1-million voters, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 5.4-million.