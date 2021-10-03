Public protector opens contempt case against municipality speaker

A case of contempt has been opened by the public protector's office against the speaker of Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality in Mpumalanga, Dipuo Pearlygate Mahlangu.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said in a statement on Sunday the case was opened at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on September 21 after Mahlangu failed to honour subpoenas to appear before the office.

Mahlangu was required to appear in relation to an investigation into the alleged irregular appointment of BM Mhlanga as acting municipal manager and allegations of maladministration levelled against him. The hearings were to have taken place virtually.

Mahlangu had undertaken to provide a written report and documents on the information she presented during an earlier meeting with the public protector on May 18.