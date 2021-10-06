Ramaphosa: ‘Teachers must keep pupils in school to prevent youth unemployment’

He acknowledged the difficulties and said teachers were examples of resilience, excellence and professionalism, thanking them for remaining true to their calling during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are indebted to teachers who made it possible for the education of children to continue. You adapted beautifully.”

He also paid tribute to teachers and educational professionals who succumbed to the disease.

“We must safeguard teachers and pupils. We must secure the teaching environment. We must continue to take the necessary steps and precautions and observe all health protocols to ensure safety in the workplace.”

Ramaphosa said education was the bedrock of identity and existence in the country, and was used as the apartheid government’s greatest weapon against the people by denying decent education.

He said the Fourth Industrial Revolution was changing how we work and live, and how we play and educate children.

“Our children operate in the world alongside smart machines. We need to educate them differently and teachers must adapt and adopt new ways of teaching. I believe our teachers are committed to manage this transition.”

On unemployment, he said joblessness among youth was a worrying problem and he saw this when 12-million people applied for the R350 social relief of distress grant.

The government did research on those receiving the grant and found a “huge number” had never worked and more than 50% of those people had not finished 12 years of schooling.