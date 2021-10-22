Politics

PODCAST | Tracking campaign efforts & top ANC officials fight for their political lives

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
22 October 2021 - 08:55
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and former minister of health Zweli Mkhize are fighting for their political lives.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Our big stories on this week's episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly with Mike Siluma include the factors that have affected the 2021 municipal elections so far, including mounting political killings, empty promises and the seeming eradication of Covid-19 as a health concern at most political rallies. 

We also try to gauge the temperature inside the ANC, where two of its most powerful leaders, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and former minister of health Zweli Mkhize, are fighting for their political lives, and why they are desperate to clear their names.

This week our host, Mike Siluma, is joined by Sunday Times political editor Sibongakonke Shoba, long-time violence monitor Mary de Haas and Sunday Times political correspondent Zimasa Matiwane.

