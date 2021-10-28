Ramaphosa woos domestic workers on campaign trail

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday turned on the charm for domestic workers, encouraging them to vote on November 1 so that they “can change their lives and the country for the better”.

“This is an opportunity for domestic workers to also make their voices heard. It is an opportunity to choose representatives who have the interests of workers at hearts,” he told a Cosatu women’s event at Imbizo Shisanyama in Thembisa.

Ramaphosa, who was on the campaign trail in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng, told the women they should use the local government elections to choose representatives who would be committed to improving the lives of domestic workers.

The day was used to commemorate the International Labour Organisation Convention 189 on decent work for domestic workers.

It was important, he said, to choose representatives who “will do everything in their means to make sure that there is service delivery and who are committed to building safer, cleaner and better communities”.

“This is an opportunity for domestic workers to recognise the great advances that have been made under the leadership of the ANC and to demonstrate that they expect the ANC to do more and better in improving conditions under which our people live,” he said.