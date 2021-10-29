Politics

IN PICS | Malema unleashes big guns as final push to polls sees him implore ANC, DA to form multiparty pact

29 October 2021 - 17:25 By TimesLIVE
It was a sea of red on Friday when EFF leader Julius Malema addressed supporters at an election rally in the Mosiliki section of Katlehong.
Image: Alon Skuy

EFF leader Julius Malema unleashed the big guns during the party’s last day of campaigning in Katlehong on Gauteng’s East Rand on Friday when he suggested the red berets form a multiparty pact with the ANC and DA to deliver basic services to the people.

EFF supporters listening to party leader Julius Malema at its Tshela Thupa rally in the Mosiliki section of Katlehong on Gauteng's East Rand on Friday.
Image: Alon Skuy
EFF supporters went out in their numbers to listen to party leader Julius Malema at an election campaign rally as the party gears up for local elections on Monday.
Image: Alon Skuy
EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo and secretary-general Marshall Dlamini at the Tshela Thupa rally in on Katlehong on Friday.
Image: Alon Skuy
During a rally ahead of local government elections EFF leader Julius Malema implored political parties to form a multiparty pact.
Image: Alon Skuy
The red berets, led by Julius Malema, made a final push to increase the party's electoral support ahead of Monday’s local government elections.
Image: Alon Skuy
EFF supporters take down an ANC poster in Katlehong during a campaign rally ahead of Monday’s local government elections.
Image: Alon Skuy

Political parties are gearing up for the polls on Monday when South Africans will cast their votes.

The EFF has been campaigning under the theme “Jobs and land manje [now]”. 

TimesLIVE

