IN PICS | Malema unleashes big guns as final push to polls sees him implore ANC, DA to form multiparty pact
29 October 2021 - 17:25
EFF leader Julius Malema unleashed the big guns during the party’s last day of campaigning in Katlehong on Gauteng’s East Rand on Friday when he suggested the red berets form a multiparty pact with the ANC and DA to deliver basic services to the people.
Political parties are gearing up for the polls on Monday when South Africans will cast their votes.
The EFF has been campaigning under the theme “Jobs and land manje [now]”.
