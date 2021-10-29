Malema calls for a multiparty pact for improved service delivery

EFF leader Julius Malema has called for political parties to put aside their ideological differences and prioritise the delivery of basic services.

Malema was addressing the EFF's “final push” rally for Monday's local government elections in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

According to him, the EFF is ready to sign a pact with its political enemies the ANC and DA if it means delivering clean running water for communities in need.

Malema said it was pointless for political parties to have pride that they will not work with each other because of their different political stances, when the people that voted for them were suffering.

The EFF leader said that should there be hung municipalities after the November 1 polls, leading parties must put the people first.