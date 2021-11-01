Parties promise to fix infrastructure as water bubbles away under their feet

As politicians continued to push the message that all Johannesburg’s voters want is infrastructure that works, none of the three parties contesting one city ward knew anything about a damaged pipe a few blocks from the polling station from which precious water has been flowing for more than a week.

Water from the pipe, which feeds residents and businesses in the leafy suburbs of Parkhurst and Parktown North, has been bubbling up through the road surface since Monday last week when it was first spotted by a TimesLIVE reporter.

DA activist Keith Bone, who was representing the party at the polling station at Parkhurst Primary School on Monday, said he was unaware of the leak.

“I don’t know about it,” he said. “I live in Parkhurst but I haven’t seen it.”

ActionSA national chairperson and ward resident Michael Beaumont said he also had not heard about the leaking pipe. He urged TimesLIVE to send him details which he would escalate with the city.

ANC Ward 117 candidate Christo Morolong was also not aware of it.

“With leakages we normally encourage residents to report it directly to the utility, Joburg Water,” he said. “They can also send it directly to me and I will follow-up with Joburg Water.”

The city’s infrastructure was failing the people, he added. “It’s an old infrastructure, it cannot hold.”

The issue of infrastructure was one of the mandates that had come from President Cyril Ramaphosa himself.

“We have ailing infrastructure in this ward, we want to renew that,” he said.

Despite ongoing problems with broken pipes and leaks, Morolong said the city was dealing with the problem “significantly” in terms of its capital projects.

All three parties' representatives said they were pleased with both the organisation and voter turnout in Parkhurst on Monday.

Morolong said the morning had been “really exciting”.

“It was all systems go with the IEC at 7am; there was a long queue of people ready to cast their votes and I'm happy about that.”